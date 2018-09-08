Crime of the Week: Several vehicles maimed near MacMurray College

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of recent Criminal damage.

Sometime between 3p.m on Monday September 3 and Noon Wednesday September 5; several vehicles had been damaged while parked in a lot located in the 300 Block of South Clay near MacMurray College. An unknown sharp object had been used to put scratches in over ten unattended vehicles for an estimated $2500 in damages.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com