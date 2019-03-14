Crime of the Week: Slashed tires of parked vehicle

By Anthony Engle on March 14 at 11:19am

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of recent damage to a Vehicle.

Sometime between 10 p.m. on March 10th and 5:00a.m. on March 11th, an unknown person or people used an object to slash tires on a unoccupied parked vehicle in the 600 block of West Morgan.

Law enforcement officers ask anyone that has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the two-county area, to submit a tip.

There are three ways to possibly submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Go online to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and click the leave a tip button on the home page.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637, which spells out CRIMES on a telephone keypad. The first word of any text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at: www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com