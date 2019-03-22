Crime of the Week: St. Patrick’s Day criminal damage and vandalism

By Anthony Engle on March 22 at 12:59pm

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigations of five separate acts of criminal damage that occurred on St Patrick’s Day, March 17th.

The first occurred just after midnight in the 900 block of North East. An exterior door to a residence was damaged when attempts were made to pry it open.

The same thing occurred later at a residence in the 300 block of Finley street.

Tires were punctured on a unoccupied parked vehicle in the 800 block of North Church.

A BB gun was used to cause damage to windows and siding around 10 p.m. to a residence on Center street. The same occurred a short time later to a residence in the 900 block of North East street.

Law enforcement officers ask anyone that has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the two-county area, to submit a tip.

There are three ways to possibly submit a tip to Morgan Scott Crime Stoppers.

Go online to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and click the leave a tip button on the home page.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637, which spells out CRIMES on a telephone keypad. The first word of any text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at: www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com