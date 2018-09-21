Crime of the Week: suspicious mattress fire in mobile home

Crime stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation a Fire of Suspicious nature.

At 1 a.m. on Tues., September 18: Jacksonville Police & Fire Department responded to a Mobile Home Fire in the 500 block of Brooklyn Ave. A Fire had been set in a mattress located in a rear bedroom. There was no structural damage to the mobile home.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com