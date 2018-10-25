Crime of the Week: Theft near eastern edge of Baldwin Road

CrimeStoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in their Investigation of a recent Theft.

Sometime between 6:30pm on October 18 and 10:45am on October 19; Unknown person(s) broke into a storage shed in the 2200 block of Baldwin Rd and removed several tools. Among the items taken were a Craftsmen tool set and a carpet cleaner. Total loss of the items and damage done is over $1200.

Law enforcement officials are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com.