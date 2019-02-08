Crime of the Week: Theft of a homemade trailer

Crime Stoppers of Morgan and Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between 12 noon on Thursday, January 24th and 8 a.m. on Monday, January 28th, an unknown person or persons removed a homemade trailer from the 900 block of East State Street.

The trailer was described as a single axle with 2X6 wooden sidewalls.

The police are asking for help. Anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the two-county area, are requested to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers of Morgan and Scott County.

Relevant information may be provided online by going to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page.

You may also call Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or offer a tip by texting 274637, which spells CRIMES on a telephone keypad. The first word of any text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com