Crime of the Week: theft of fuel from Jacksonville business

By Anthony Engle on May 4 at 11:01pm

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between noon on Saturday April 20th and 7:50 a.m. om April 21st, an unknown person or people cut a padlock to gain access to the fuel pump of a business located in the 300 block of South Main Street.

The gas nozzle was also damaged during the incident and all the fuel from the tank removed.

Law enforcement officers ask anyone that has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the two-county area, to submit a tip.

There are three ways to possibly submit a tip to Morgan Scott Crime Stoppers.

Go online to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and click the leave a tip button on the home page.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637, which spells out CRIMES on a telephone keypad. The first word of any text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at: www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com.