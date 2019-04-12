Crime of the Week: Theft of generator

By Anthony Engle on April 12 at 9:54am

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriffs office in their Investigation of a recent Theft.

Sometime between 7:20 p.m. on April 9th and 6:15 a.m. on April 10th, an unknown person or people removed a generator from a residence in the 500 block of Wabash in Alexander.

The Ryobi 200 Watt generator is yellow and gray in color and valued at $700.

Law enforcement officers ask anyone that has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the two-county area, to submit a tip.

There are three ways to possibly submit a tip to Morgan Scott Crime Stoppers.

Go online to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and click the leave a tip button on the home page.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637, which spells out CRIMES on a telephone keypad. The first word of any text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at: www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com.