Crime of the Week: Theft of items in local storage unit

By Anthony Engle on March 28 at 4:38pm

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Theft.

Sometime between December 18th, 2018 and March 27th, 2019, an unknown person or people cut a padlock on a storage unit in the 300 block of West Lafayette and removed items.

Among the items removed were:

a Grey Rigid Saw Stand and Tabletop Drill Press

A Rigid PSI Power Washer

a red Murray Push Lawnmower.

Law enforcement officers ask anyone that has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the two-county area, to submit a tip.

There are three ways to possibly submit a tip to Morgan Scott Crime Stoppers.

Go online to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and click the leave a tip button on the home page.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637, which spells out CRIMES on a telephone keypad. The first word of any text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at: www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com