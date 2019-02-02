Crime of the Week: Theft of Meredosia Village Sewer Pump

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Meredosia Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime in the overnight hours of Tuesday, January 22nd and Wednesday, January 23rd, unknown suspects removed a sewer pump from the utility department of the Village of Meredosia.

Police ask that anyone with information concerning this incident or other crimes within the 2-county area submit a tip, either by going online to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of any text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com.