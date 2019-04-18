Crime of the Week: Theft of several tools

By Anthony Engle on April 18 at 9:53am

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Theft.

Sometime between 10p.m. on April 12th and 3p.m. on April 13th, an unknown person or people entered a garage in the 800 block of West Douglas and removed several tools.

Among the items taken were a 18-volt Cordless Circular saw, a Grey Metal Chop Saw with a Black & White Stand, a 18-volt Ryobi cordless weed eater and a Ryobi Impact Driver.

Law enforcement officers ask anyone that has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the two-county area, to submit a tip.

There are three ways to possibly submit a tip to Morgan Scott Crime Stoppers.

Go online to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and click the leave a tip button on the home page.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637, which spells out CRIMES on a telephone keypad. The first word of any text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at: www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com.