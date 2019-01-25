Crime of the Week: Two vehicles with broken car windows; purse stolen from each

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigations of two recent Criminal Damage & Burglary cases.

On the evening of January 22nd between approximately 6:15 and 7:25, an unknown person or persons shattered windows of two parked vehicles in the 200 block of East Beecher.

According to police reports, there was a purse sitting in each of the vehicles, both containing cash and credit/debit cards. The purses were reportedly taken from the vehicles after windows on the two vehicles had been broken.

Law enforcement officials are making a request for anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the two-county area, to submit a tip online.

Click the “leave a tip button” on the home page.

morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com

Additional methods of sumbitting tips are by phone call or text. Call Crimestoppers anytime at 243-7300. If local residents with information concerning this crime or any other crimes in the two county area wish to submit a tip via text message, the first word of the text tip MUST be “payout”. Send all text tips to 274637, which spells out ‘CRIMES’. More information can be found at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com