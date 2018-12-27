Crime of the Week: Vandalism on church steps

Crime Stoppers of Morgan and Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of recent vandalism.

Sometime between Sunday Evening December 23 and Wednesday Afternoon December 27; Unknown person(s) used spray paint to write profanities on the steps of a Church in the 500 Block of Sandusky Street.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com