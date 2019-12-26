Crime Stoppers Continue Seeking Information on Rash of Burglaries Christmas Eve

Crime Stoppers of Morgan,Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in their Investigations of recent Burglaries in the area.

On Dec. 24th, between the hours of 1:30am. and 5am: Unknown person(s) broke into over 20 Unoccupied Unlocked Vehicles & Homes taking money and purses.

Subjects entered garages & residences and removed Presents, Weapons and Cash. Incidents occurred in the Southern part of the county in and around Manchester, Alsey &Glasgow.

Please be cautious as the subjects are now Armed with Weapons. It should be noted that additional Burglaries occurred in Franklin and Alexander in Morgan County during the same time frame.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com