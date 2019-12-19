Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Battery.

On Tuesday December 10 at approximately 11:30a.m. a pedestrian was struck by an object while walking westbound in the County Market parking lot located on west Morton Avenue.

The victim stated that a White Male driving a Blue lifted truck yelled verbal obscenities at him and proceeded to throw an object that struck him in the face before exiting the scene.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com