Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Theft.

Sometime between December 6 , 2019 and December 9: unknown person(s) removed Copper Conductor wire from a Business located in the 600 block of Capitol Way. The value of the wire is estimated at $12,000.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at http://www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com