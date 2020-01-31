Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist

the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Attempted Burglary.

Sometime between 8a.m. and 7:40p.m. on January 27; unknown person(s) damaged a door to make entry into a residence in the 100 block of Richards Street. The suspects fled before any items were taken.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com