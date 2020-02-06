Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Criminal Damage case.

Sometime in the Overnight hours of February 3 and February 4, unknown person(s) entered an unlocked laundry room at a apartment building in the 300 block of West State Street. Damage was done to the change collector and an undermined amount of change taken.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs