Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between 11:30a.m. on February 23 and 8 a.m. on February 28th, unknown person(s) removed a Antique Blue Bicycle from a residence in the 900 block of North Prairie.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.