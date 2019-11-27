Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Waverly Police Department in their Investigation of two Criminal Damage cases.

Sometime between 9p.m. on November 26 and 7a.m. November 27: Unknown person(s) damaged two parked vehicles in the 300 block of West Prairie. Windows were broken out along with dents on both vehicles.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com