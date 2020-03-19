Crime Stoppers Request Info on Counterfeit Transaction

Crime Stoppers are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of counterfeit currency being used at the Dollar General West Morton location.

Police Officals say that on March 15 at 2:30 p.m. a black male used counterfeit currency that was deemed to have potentially been altered during a transaction at the store.

Officials indicate that the item or items purchased with the altered currency were small and very low in price.

The male is wanted for questioning in the incident, and photos of the individual taken from video surveillance at the store can be viewed on the Crime Stoppers website and in this story on WLDS.com.

The suspect had short dreadlocks and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with White lettering and dark gray pants.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page

Or by calling Crime stoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

The Jacksonville Police Department wishes to speak with the Black Male photographed.