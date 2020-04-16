Crime Stoppers Requesting Info in Vehicle Damage Case

Crime Stoppers is requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Criminal Damage case.

Sometime between 9p.m. on April 10th and 3:30 a.m. on April 11th, unknown person(s) used a brick to cause damage to two parked vehicles in the 1000 block of Doolin Ave.

Estimated cost of the total damage is over $800

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the Crime Stoppers three-county area, submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com