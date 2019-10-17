Crime Stoppers Seek Info on Tool Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan,Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between Friday October 11 and Monday Morning October 14: Unknown person or persons removed numerous tools from a work site in the 200 block of East Michigan.

Among the items removed were ; A Orange Werner Eight foot ladder, A orange Werner 38′ extension ladder, a orange 10′ Werner ladder and a 12″ Rigid Miter Saw and stand. Total value of the tools taken exceed $1800.00.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page

Or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com