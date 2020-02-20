Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Permac Road Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Burglary.

Sometime between Noon on February 15 and 1p.m. February 16; Unknown person(s) removed a basement door and removed items from a basement located on Permac Road. Among the Items taken were a set of Ping Golf Clubs and a Wilson Golf Bag along with a collection of valuable beer cans.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com