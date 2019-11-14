Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Residential Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Residential Burglary.

Sometime between 5p.m. on October 28 and 8a.m. on October 29: Unknown person(s) entered a residence in the 100 block of Meadowridge Lane and removed several Items.

Among the Items removed were a 46″Vizio television , a 13″television, collectible coins and assorted costume jewelry.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com