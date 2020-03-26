Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Vehicle Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent motor vehicle theft.

Sometime between 3:30p.m. on Friday, March 20th and 6:30a.m. on Saturday, March 21st unknown person(s) removed a pickup truck from a parking lot in the 500 block of East Superior.

The pickup was described as a Green 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 quad cab, with a tool box in the bed and a damaged bug shield in the front.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com