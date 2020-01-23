Crime Stoppers Seeks Info on Break In at Apartment Complex

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Burglary.

Several items were removed from an apartment building on Permac Road, sometime between January 14th and January 16th. Among the items taken was a a Silver 16 gear Trek Bicycle. Damage was done to the storage unit to remove the bicycle and other items.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at ww.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com