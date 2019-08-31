Crimestoppers Crime of the Week – August 30th

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Waverly Police Department in their Investigations of recent Vehicle Break In’s. Waverly Police received four separate reports of vehicles being entered in the overnight hours of August 20th and 21th. The items then removed were cash and other assorted items.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.