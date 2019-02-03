Crimestoppers Crime of the Week: Criminal Damage to JDC Grounds

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of recent Criminal Damage to State Supported Property. At various times over the previous thirty days: unknown person(s) have broken windows at the former Jacksonville Developmental Center Grounds, located at 1200 S Main Street.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.