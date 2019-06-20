Crimestoppers Crime of the Week: June 20th

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of recent Criminal Damage. JPD received four reports of tires being slashed in the North and North West side of the city during the overnight hours of June 15 and 16.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com or at Crimestoppers of Morgan and Scott Counties official website at http://www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com/.