Crimestoppers Crime of the Week – September 5

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Burglary. Sometime between 8:30p.m. on August 29 and 10a.m. on August 30; unknown person(s) broke a rear window to make entry into a residence in the 400 block of South East st. Once inside, three black radiant heaters were removed. Total estimated damage to the window and value of the heaters combine for over $400.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.