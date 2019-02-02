Crimestoppers Crime of the Week: Theft of Two Pedal Cars in South Jax

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the South Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Theft. Sometime between 1am and 8:30am on July 23; unknown person(s) removed two pedal cars from a residence on Coronado. The first car was described as Orange in color and resembles a Ford Model T. The second was Army Green and resembled a Jeep with stars on the doors.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More

information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com