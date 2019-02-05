Crimestoppers Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting assistance in identify the two females pictured. The Morgan County Sheriff’s office wishes to speak to them regarding items being removed from Dollar General in Waverly on the evening of July 26. The first female is described as White with Blue hair and was wearing a Black Shirt and Blue Jean Capri’s. The second Female is also described as White with Blond Hair wearing a Grey Tank Top and Jeans and a Red Head Bandanna. They exited the Business Eastbound in a Red Extended Cab Chevrolet Truck.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com