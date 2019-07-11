Crimestoppers Crime of Week for July 12th

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Residential Burglary.

Sometime between Noon and 3:30p.m. on July 8, unknown person(s) entered and removed items from an apartment in the 1200 block of Lincoln Ave. Among the items removed were a 55 inch Roku television, a black Sony PlayStation 4 and a Silver/White Apple 1st generation IPad.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.