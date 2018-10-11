Crimestoppers: Food used in two criminal damage cases

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department and the Morgan County Sheriffs Office in two cases of Criminal Damage.

On October 6 at approximately 6:30pm; a Pumpkin was thrown at a residence on North Grand Avenue in Jacksonville from a moving car. The Pumpkin shattered a window causing an estimated $300 in damage.

On October 7 at approximately 10:30pm; a vehicle traveling Northbound on US 78 near the Jacksonville airport was struck with tomatoes from a vehicle traveling southbound. A headlight on the northbound vehicle was shattered in the incident.

The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating these two acts of criminal damage as separate incidents.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com