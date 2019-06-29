Crimestoppers Fugitives of the Week

Crimestoppers is looking for information on two female fugitives:

21 year old Kiliegh P. Benton, last known address to be the 200th block of East Prairie in Roodhouse, is wanted on a warrant for driving on a suspended or revoked license. Benton is a white female, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 lbs. She wears a brown ponytail hairstyle and has green eyes.

37 year old Lisa A. McAnarney, last known address to be the 200th block of West Jefferson in Pittsfield, is wanted on a probation violation relating to retail theft. McAnarney is a white female, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and 128 lbs. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Crimestoppers and police are asking that if you have any information regarding these 2 individuals to submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.