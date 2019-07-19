Crimestoppers Fugitives Wanted

Crimestoppers is currently seeking information for 2 Morgan County fugitives.

19 year old Kody M Baumgart of the 900 block of Doolin Avenue in Jacksonville is wanted on a warrant for domestic battery. Baumgart is a white male standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown brush cut hair and brown eyes.

33 year old Kimberly L. Wheatley of 600 block of Watertower Road in Murrayville is wanted on a warrant for a probation violation in regards to forgery. She is a white female standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning these two individuals or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.