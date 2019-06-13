Crimestoppers Looking for 2 Wanted Individuals

Crimestoppers are currently seeking 2 individuals from Jacksonville:

Nora R. Petefish, 37, with a last known address in the 300th block of Laurel Drive is wanted in connected to a failure to appear warrant for resisting a peace officer. Petefish is a white female with brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 3 inches and approximately 130 pounds.

Yanni M. Armstrong, 18, with a last known address in the 600th block of Freedman Street is wanted for an escape from custody. Armstrong is a black male with brush cut black hair and brown eyes, standing at 6 feet 1 inch tall and approximately 165 pounds.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning these 2 individuals or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.