Crimestoppers Looking For Tips on Copper Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in their Investigation of a recent Burglary.

In the Overnight hours of June 6th: unknown person(s) entered the storage facility for Illinois Electric Coop, North of Winchester. Once inside, over 3000 pounds of Copper was removed The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com