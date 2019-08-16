Crimestoppers Most Wanted For the Week of Aug 16th

Morgan-Scott Crimestoppers are asking for tips or information in locating two individuals wanted on warrants in the area.

38 year old Rozell C Harris of the 200 block of South Westgate Street in Jacksonville is wanted on a warrant for criminal damage to property. She also has an active warrant in Sangamon County. Harris is a white female that stands 5’4″ and 125 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes.

18 year old Marquise N Shaw of the 700 block of Sheridan in Jacksonville is wanted for burglary. Shaw is a black male who stands 5’9″ and 130 pounds. He has black brush cut hair and hazel eyes.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning these two individuals or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.