Crimestoppers Most Wanted For the Week of August 21st

Morgan-Scott Crimestoppers are asking for tips or information in locating two individuals wanted on warrants in the area.

35 year old Ryan D. Morrow of the 400 block of East Beardstown Street in Virginia is wanted on a warrant for retail theft. Morrow is a white male who stands 5’11” and 215 pounds. He has brown brush cut hair and hazel eyes.

19 year old Daniel J Hille listed as homeless in the area is wanted on a warrant for criminal damage to property and violating an order of protection. Hille is a white male who stands 5’6″ and 150 pounds. He has long brown hair and blue eyes.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning these two individuals or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.