Crimestoppers Most Wanted of the Week – August 2

Crimestoppers of Morgan and Scott County are currently seeking information on 2 fugitives in the area.

19 year old Noah A Condon with a last known address in the 100 block of Woodfield Boulevard is wanted on several vehicular crimes: driving on a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration or on an uninsured motor vehicle note and an active Kane County warrant. Condon is a white male who has brown hair and blues eyes, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

24 year old Michael E Trowbridge with a last known address of Hillview Road in Walkerville in Greene County is wanted on a probation violation for forgery. He is a white male who has brown hair and blue eyes, stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning these two individuals or any other crimes within the two-county area to submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com