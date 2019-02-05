Crimestoppers Most Wanted of the Week – July 26th

Crimestoppers of Morgan and Scott County is needing help in locating two local fugitives in Jacksonville.

33 year old Christopher J Elmore of the 1000 block of South East is wanted on a warrant for driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He stand 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brush cut brown hair and blue eyes.

23 year old Kayla A Mattes of Springfield is wanted on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper lane usage from a traffic violation. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning these two individuals or any other crimes within the two-county area to submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com