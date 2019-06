By Benjamin Cox on June 24 at 7:11am

Crimestoppers is looking for 1 individual wanted on an outstanding warrant in Morgan County.

40 year old John M. Nichols, last known address in the 800th block of South Diamond Court, is wanted on a failure to appear charge for retail theft. Nichols stands 5 foot 4 inches tall, 140 lbs., with red brush cut hair and blue eyes.