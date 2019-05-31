Crimestoppers Seeking 2 Fugitives & Information Regarding a Burglary

Morgan/Scott Crimestoppers are seeking information on 2 fugitives in the area:

25 year old Mackenzie A Graham with a last known address of 327 E Harker Street in Waverly. He is a white male that stands 6 feet tall and around 200 pounds with brown brush cut hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for a probation violation in connection with a burglary conviction. Graham also has active warrants in Greene and Sangamon Counties.

25 year old Travis A Copley with a last known address of 815 Doolin in Jacksonville. He is a white male that stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and around 240 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for a probation violation in connection with a methamphetamine possession conviction.

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are also requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Burglary. The Burglary occurred in the early morning hours of May 26 at a business in the 1100 block of West Morton. Considerable damage was made to the business to make entry and additional damage once inside. An undetermined amount of items were removed. The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip.

If you have any information in regards to these two individuals or the burglary please contact Morgan County Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted via the Crimestoppers website at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com or via text message. Text 274637 and the first word of the text must be “payout.”