Crimestoppers Seeking Info on Church Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Theft.

Sometime between 5pm on March 31 and 4:30pm on April 5: Unknown Person(s) broke out a window to make entry into a church located in the 400 of West Morgan street. Once inside, a 50 inch television was removed.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com