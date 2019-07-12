Crimestoppers Seeking Information For 2 Individuals

Crimestoppers is seeking information on two individuals who are wanted on outstanding warrants.

36 year old Michelle L Prather of the 700th Block of East Chambers in Jacksonville is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on an obstruction of justice charge. She is a black female who stands 5’3″ and at approximately 198 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

34 year old Carl B. Alexander of the 1000th Block of North Clay Avenue in Jacksonville is wanted on several charges: forgery, two counts of driving with a suspended license, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and reckless driving. Alexander is a white male who stands at 5’6″ and at approximately 175 pounds. He has brown brush cut hair and brown eyes.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning these two individuals or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.