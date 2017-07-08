Crimestoppers seeking tips in wake of vandalism

Crimestoppers of Morgan and Scott counties is asking for help as authorities investigate a string of ongoing vandalism throughout the city of Jacksonville.

Police say in one incident, a dozen box-card bushes near the monument on the downtown square were damaged sometime early in the morning on July 4. That’s in addition to damage done to some tables in the downtown park in late June.

Damage to the bushes is estimated to be in excess of $700.

Another incident police are investigating involves an office window that was broken out in the 300 block of West State Street on July 5. The damage estimate is over $200.

Vandalism in the past 30 days also spread to both Community Park and Nichols Park. Police say tables were littered with graffiti, and a gazebo at Nichols Park was damaged.

Crimestoppers urges anyone with information about the vandalism to call 243-7300 or submit a tip by text message to 274637. The first word of the text must be payout. Anonymous tips can also be made online at http://morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com/.

Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward from Crimestoppers.