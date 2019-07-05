Crimestoppers Seeking Whereabouts of 2 Women

Morgan-Scott Crimestoppers are seeking information pertaining to the whereabouts of two women in the area wanted on outstanding warrants.

41 year old Annette L. Lomelino with a last known address in the1100th block of Noble Street in Virden is wanted on a warrant for deceptive practices. Lomelino is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

22 year old Samantha K. Milburn with a last known address in the 1600th block of Lakeview Terrace in Jacksonville is wanted on a warrant for criminal trespass to property. Milbrun is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 167 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning these 2 individuals or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.