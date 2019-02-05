Crimestoppers Wanted For the Week – August 9th

Crimestoppers of Morgan-Scott County are searching for two individuals this week wanted for crimes in the area.

22 year old Tony L Prather of the 600 block of South Prairie is wanted on a warrant for obstructing a police officer. Prather is a black male that stands 5’10” and 170 pounds with black brush cut hair and and brown eyes.

24 year old Tanisha L Trotter last known to be homeless in the Jacksonville area is wanted on a probation violation in connection to retail theft, criminal damage to property, and violating an order of protection. Trotter is a black female that stands 5’8″ and 165 pounds with long dark or light hair and brown eyes.

The police are asking that anyone who has any information concerning these individuals or any other crimes within the two-county area to submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com